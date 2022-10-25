Big 12 QB attrition piles up, TCU’s Duggan shrugs off hits

Quarterback injuries have piled up in the Big 12 this season. The task of keeping a starting quarterback healthy will certainly play a role competing for the league title. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, Jalon Daniels of Kansas, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Tyler Shough of Texas Tech and Adrian Martinez of Kansas State are among the quarterbacks who have missed playing time. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders has played through undisclosed ailments and Baylor’s Blake Shapen came back from a head injury and didn’t miss a game. Max Duggan has unbeaten TCU in first place after Chandler Morris went down with an injury in the season opener.

