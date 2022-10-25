Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild. Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.

