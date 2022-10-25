Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out the previous game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting. Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.

