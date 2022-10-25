Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to earn Dortmund the point it needed to be sure of finishing second in Group G. City is assured of topping the group before its final game against visiting Sevilla next week. Mahrez had a great chance to break the deadlock with a penalty in the 58th after he had been fouled by Emre Can, but Kobel saved the Algerian’s spot kick. It was Mahrez’s second consecutive penalty miss in the competition.

