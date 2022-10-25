Joel Embiid tries to put early foot, hand woes behind him

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has been slowed early by the effects of lingering injuries. He suffered in the offseason from plantar fasciitis. The foot woes slowed Embiid to the point where he was essentially sidelined headed into training camp. Embiid has played banged-up for the bulk of his NBA career. He suffered a right orbital fracture and concussion in last season’s playoffs. He had offseason surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb suffered in the playoffs and a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Embiid says the injuries have affected the way he’s handled the ball this season.

