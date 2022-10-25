Kadri’s 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won for the fifth time in six games. Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for the Penguins (4-2-1), who lost consecutive games in regulation in Alberta after starting the season with points in their first five games. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom finished with 32 stops and improved to 4-0-0. Pittsburgh’s Casey DeSmith had 31 saves, falling to 0-1-1.