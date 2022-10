LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran will find himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. Kessel has matched defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played at 989. He will own the mark outright when he appears in the Knights’ game at San Jose, his 990th.

