Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season. The German club won 3-2 and will head to the last round of matches needing a draw at Shakhtar Donetsk, which drew 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday. Leipzig reached nine points in Group F. It’s one behind Madrid which had already secured its spot in the round of 16. Madrid had been unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season with 14 wins and two draws. The European champions played without several regular starters.

