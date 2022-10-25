MNM trio fires PSG into CL knockout stage with 7-2 win

PARIS (AP) — The “MNM” trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored to fire PSG into the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Qatari-backed club thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 to advance to the round of 16 for an 11th straight season. Messi and Mbappé both scored twice, with Maccabi’s Abdoulaye Seck also bagging a brace at the Parc des Princes. Sean Goldberg scored an own-goal and substitute Carlos Soler got the seventh for PSG. PSG qualified from Group H with one game to spare alongside Benfica, which beat Juventus 4-3.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.