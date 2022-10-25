Pelicans’ Williamson, Jones to join Ingram as DNPs vs. Mavs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans have ruled out power forward Zion Williamson and wing player Herb Jones against the Dallas Mavericks. That leaves New Orleans without three starters for Tuesday night’s contest. Small forward Bandon Ingram entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after a collision during Sunday night’s loss to Utah. He already had been ruled out. Williamson bruised the back of his hip later in that same game when he was knocked off balance in mid air by Jordan Clarkson’s clean block of a transition dunk attempt. Williamson crashed to the court on his lower back. Jones also was hurt against Utah. He hyperextended his right knee as he took an awkward step in traffic near the basket.

