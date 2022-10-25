Shakhtar Donetsk draws 1-1 at Celtic, keeps alive CL hopes

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk kept alive its hopes of advancing in the Champions League by recovering to draw 1-1 at Celtic as the Scottish champions were knocked out of European competition. Giorgos Giakoumakis gave Celtic the lead in the 34th minute but a superb finish from exciting young talent Mykhailo Mudryk in the 58th earned the Ukrainian team a point. Shakhtar slipped three points behind second-place Leipzig, a 3-2 winner over Real Madrid on Tuesday. Shakhtar plays Leipzig next week in the group closer having already beaten the German team 4-1 away at the start of group play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.