Veteran pass rushers coming through for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sacked Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett five times in a 23-20 victory Sunday. Two of those sacks were from 33-year-old Justin Houston, boosting his career total to 106. Fellow veteran Calais Campbell also had one and forced a key fumble on the play. The Ravens signed Jason Pierre-Paul last month. Now they are one of two teams to have three defenders on their active roster with at least 90 sacks. The other was the 1994 Green Bay Packers. They had Reggie White, Steve McMichael and Sean Jones.

