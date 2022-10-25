Zermatt-Cervinia ski races canceled due to warm weather

ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — Organizers in Switzerland and Italy have announced that the new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled due to “unseasonably warm” conditions. Men’s races the previous weekend on the same slope had already been canceled. The slope was to make its World Cup debut this season. Organizers reported heavy rainfall at altitudes above 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) and dangerously soft snow on the lower section of the course. Organizing committee president Franz Julen says that “nature must be respected and accepted.”

