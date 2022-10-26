Alabama DL Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Eboigbe had surgery to give him a better chance to play again. But Saban doesn’t think that return will come this season. Eboigbe had 11 tackles in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since. He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles. No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

