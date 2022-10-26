Bills rule out CB Tre’Davious White from facing Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago. He’s missed 11 months with a torn ligament. Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on injured reserve.

