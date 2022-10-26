Brazilians arriving in Ecuador for Copa Libertadores final

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Thousands of Brazilian fans are arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil for Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico. Organizers are concerned that Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity of 60,000 for the all-Brazil final due to the high cost to travel to the country. Flamengo arrived first and was welcomed by supporters at the local airport. Hours later, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Athletico arrived. Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores title in 1981 and 2019. Athletico has yet to win South America’s most prestigious club tournament.

