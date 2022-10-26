Broncos’ Russell Wilson says he’s ‘ready to roll’ in London

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday at the Harrow School outside London. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. Hackett held Wilson out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson has only missed four games as a pro and is in the midst of his worst season. The Broncos are 2-5 despite an impressive defense.

