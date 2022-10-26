Cardinals’ Wainwright back in 2023; coaching staff to change

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th with the franchise while longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head into retirement. The 41-year-old Wainwright agreed Wednesday to a $17.5 million, one-year contract that includes $10 million in deferred pay and the chance to earn $1 million in bonuses for starts. Cardinals president John Mozeliak also said he was willing to offer new contracts to pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert but both decided to step away. The 61-year-old Maddux had been with the Cardinals since 2018.

