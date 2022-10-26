Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Williams’ status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season for Memphis. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie. He averaged 8.1 points a game. The Grizzlies said in a statement that testing supports a plan to increase Williams’ workload so that he might return in as soon as four weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.