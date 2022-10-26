Hagel’s late power play goal sends Lightning past Ducks, 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals and Brian Elliott made 19 saves in Tampa Bay’s third win in four games. Hagel scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Lightning when he fired a shot through traffic and over the glove of John Gibson, who stopped 26 shots in rebuilding Anaheim’s sixth consecutive loss since a season-opening win over Seattle. Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks.

