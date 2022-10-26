Iassogna will be World Series umpire crew chief

HOUSTON (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the crew chief for the seven umpires working the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros starting Friday night. Iassogna drew the third World Series assignment in his 21-year career and first as crew chief. Also on the crew announced Wednesday by Major League Baseball will be Lance Barksdale, James Hoye, Alan Porter, Tripp Gibson, Jordan Baker and Pat Hoberg. It will be the second World Series for Barksdale, Hoye and Porter — they all worked the 2019 event. Gibson, Baker and Hoberg will work their first Fall Classic. The World Series begins at Minute Maid Park.

