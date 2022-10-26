LaVine’s 28 points enable Bulls to hold off Pacers, 124-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points as the Chicago Bulls held off a third-quarter surge to earn a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points to move within seven points of becoming the 50th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000-point mark. The Pacers rallied from a 24-point deficit behind Buddy Hield’s 24 points, including three 3-pointers late in the third quarter that trimmed the Bulls’ lead to four. Bulls forward Patrick Williams added a season-high 10 points, and reserve guard Goran Dragic provided a spark with 13 points and five assists. Pacers center Myles Turner made his season debut after an ankle injury and grabbed six rebounds.

