Lions owner says she is still confident in team’s leadership
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to reporters to share her frustration with the team’s 1-5 record and express confidence in the franchise’s leadership. Hamp says she doesn’t want everyone to push the panic button. Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia nearly two years ago during her first season in charge. After going through a search to hire general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, she doesn’t sound eager to make a move to get rid of either or both.