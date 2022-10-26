Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz’s 109-101 win over Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece. Kevin Porter, Jr had 24 points and five assists for Houston. Jalen Green added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Gordon had 16 points. Utah avenged its lone loss of the season by forcing turnovers and converting takeaways into numerous transition baskets. The Jazz finished with a 25-8 advantage in fast-break points and scored 20 points off 18 Houston turnovers.

