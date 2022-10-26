Ronaldo returning to Man United squad for Europa League game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention for Manchester United after talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal striker could play against FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday after being cut from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend and being made to train away from the first-team squad. Ronaldo was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s 2-0 win over Tottenham. That raised fresh doubts about his future at United. But Ten Hag said Wednesday that the issue has now been resolved after talking to the forward. The Dutchman said Ronaldo “will be in the squad” tomorrow.

