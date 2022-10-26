SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition. It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football. Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area. Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000. The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with violations with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

