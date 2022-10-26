Socceroos’ video seeks real legacies from World Cup in Qatar

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar’s human rights record involving the treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQI+ community and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country’s staging of the World Cup. In the video 16 players read a sentence or two each from a statement. Football Australia has also released a separate statement which says: “The tournament has been associated with suffering for some migrant workers and their families and this cannot be ignored.” The Socceroos are one of 32 teams competing at the World Cup which kicks off Nov. 20.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.