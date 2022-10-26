Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett wants to get his team’s offense going. He just wants to be smart about it. The Steelers are 31st in points and 30th in total offense through seven games. The inability to push the ball down the field is a big reason Pittsburgh is off to a 2-5 start. Pickett says he trusts the team’s wide receivers to make plays, but says he’s not going to throw the ball deep just to do it. The Steelers face a difficult test in Week 8 when they head to the other side of Pennsylvania to take on unbeaten Philadelphia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.