Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders. Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens on a short week as the teams meet Thursday night in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.