2023 CONCACAF final set for SoFi Stadium in California

MIAMI (AP) — The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the sites of the 2026 World Cup. The Coliseum in Los Angeles hosted the Gold Cup final in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the site in 2002 and 2011. The confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean will hold a draw for the tournament on April 14. Quarterfinals will be played July 8-9, and semifinals on July 12.

