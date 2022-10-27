‘Angry’ Marsch acknowledges he is under pressure at Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds coach Jesse Marsch acknowledges he is under pressure to keep his job after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League. Leeds is in the relegation zone heading into a match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and without a win in the league since Aug. 21. There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday. The American coach says he is “angry” about the situation and “tired of not getting results that we should be getting.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.