Arizona St travels to Colorado in matchup of interim coaches

This is a game featuring two interim head coaches in Shaun Aguano for Arizona State and Mike Sanford for Colorado. Aguano has a 1-3 mark since taking over for Herm Edwards, while Sanford is 1-1 after stepping in for Karl Dorrell. The Sun Devils are trying to win at Folsom Field for the first time since 2014. They’re also attempting to break a string of five straight losses in road/neutral site games. Colorado will induct nine into its hall fame this week. The Sun Devils beat Colorado 35-13 last season in Tempe.

