Draisaitl’s late goal lifts Oilers over Blackhawks 6-5
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal with 37.6 seconds left and had two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 for their third straight win. Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in his 12th career hat trick and second this season. Draisaitl scored from the right side of the net with goalie Alex Stalock down to settle a wild, penalty-filled contest and snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.