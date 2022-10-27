Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, giving him 300 NHL goals. Timo Meier added a goal and assisted on the winner. Kappo Kahkonen made 22 saves for his first victory of the season. Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and David Kampf scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren stopped 27 shots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.