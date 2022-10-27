F1 signs 3-year extension with Mexico City Grand Prix
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Formula One on Thursday announced a three-year extension to continue the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez through 2025. The deal announced ahead of Sunday’s race is an agreement between F1, the Government of Mexico City and the event promoters. The new contract begins with the 2023 race next Oct. 29. Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015 and expects 350,000 this weekend over three days.