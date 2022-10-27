Farabee, Hart lead surprising Flyers to 4-3 win vs Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3. Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton and Zack MacEwen also scored for the rebuilding Flyers, who are off to a surprising 5-2 start. Gustav Forsling, Josh Mahura and Brandon Montour had goals for the Panthers. Philadelphia turned the game with the only two goals of the second period to go in front 4-2.

