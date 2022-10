NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year. The 34-year-old from Argentina scored a team-record 16 goals, including 14 in the final 16 regular-season games after returning from a knee injury. He received 16.63% in voting by players, media and team officials. San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse was second with 14.93%, and Montreal striker Kei Kamara third with 13.67%.

