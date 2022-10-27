Jake Paul punches his way to top of influencer boxing world

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional boxing careers. Stephen Espinoza thought the phenomenon was a novelty until Paul’s modest talent and massive determination forced the Showtime Sports boss to take this sideshow seriously. When Paul faces Anderson Silva this weekend, the Desert Diamond Arena outside Phoenix will set its revenue record from a boxing event. Forbes estimated Paul made $40 million from his three fights in 2021, but Paul claims that number is low. His fight against the well-known Silva could be the biggest yet.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.