Jay Wright will be studio analyst during NCAA Tournament

Jay Wright will be in the midst of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The biggest difference now is the former Villanova coach gets to enjoy it a lot more. CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports announced on Thursday that Wright will be a studio analyst during March Madness on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Hall of Fame coach retired in April after 21 seasons at Villanova, where he led the Wildcats to two national titles (2016, ’18) and four appearances in the Final Four.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.