Jonsson-Fjallby snaps tie, Jets rally for 6-4 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which had 12 players on the scoresheet. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal for the second straight game for the Kings, who have dropped three of four. Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist.

