Josi’s goal, 2 assists lead Predators past Blues 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 to stop a five-game losing streak. Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves. Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had three assists, and Cole Smith added two. Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for St. Louis, which has lost three straight.

