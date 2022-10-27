Kiviranta’s flashy goal, Oettinger help Stars beat Caps 2-0
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored a short-handed, unassisted goal, Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Washington Capitals 2-0. Jason Robertson redirected Nils Lundkvist’s hard shot from the high slot to open the scoring in the first period. Kiviranta’s hustle play gave the Stars some breathing room midway through the third. It was the third goal for both Kiviranta and Robertson as the Stars bounced back from their first two regulation losses after starting 4-0-1.