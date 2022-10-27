Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

MILAN (AP) — A man who grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf has stabbed five people, killing one of them inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan. Among those wounded in Thursday’s incident is Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari. Police say they have arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack. The motive for the attacks is unknown, but police say the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. The ANSA news agency says a supermarket employee died en route to the hospital. Mari is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari is at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

