No. 1 UGA begins stretch run vs Florida in ‘Cocktail Party’

Defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia has won nine consecutive games and 25 of 26 since losing to Florida in 2020 in the rivalry dubbed the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The heavily favored Bulldogs are entering the toughest part of their schedule, a four-game stretch that begins against the Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, and includes No. 3 Tennessee at home and then Mississippi State and 19th-ranked Kentucky on the road. If the Bulldogs win them all, they would be a virtual lock to return to the College Football Playoff. Florida, meanwhile, has lost 11 of its last 14 conference games.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.