No. 21 UNC hosts Pittsburgh in key ACC division matchup

No. 21 North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday in a key matchup for their Atlantic Coast Conference division race. The Tar Heels are unbeaten in league play while every other Coastal Division team has at least two losses. Pittsburgh is the reigning division and league champion. The Panthers have lost all six trips to North Carolina. A key matchup will be Pittsburgh’s offense against North Carolina’s struggling defense. The Panthers feature one of the nation’s leading rushers in Israel Abanikanda. The Tar Heels have one of the nation’s top passers in Drake Maye.

