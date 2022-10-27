No. 3 Texas vs DePaul women in exhibition to support Uvalde
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend. Schaefer says he wants at least 10,000 fans to attend. Money raised will be sent to the Uvalde schools district Moving Forward Foundation.