No. 3 Texas vs DePaul women in exhibition to support Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend. Schaefer says he wants at least 10,000 fans to attend. Money raised will be sent to the Uvalde schools district Moving Forward Foundation.

