No. 4 Michigan motivated to stop 2-game skid vs Michigan St

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan is expected to rout rival Michigan State to stay undefeated and on pace to chase Big Ten and national championship goals. The Wolverines know better than to underestimate the Spartans. Mel Tucker is the first Michigan State coach to win his first two games against Michigan in the 114-game series, continuing a stretch of success that includes 10 wins in 14 games against the maize and blue. Jim Harbaugh is 3-4 in the rivalry as a coach. He says there’s no question recent results help get his players’ attention despite the Spartans’ struggles this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.