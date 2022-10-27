Oh Canada: Thomson 1st Canadian-born World Series manager

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is kind of a big deal back home. He’s the first Canadian-born manager to take a team to the World Series. Thomson says he’s a proud Canadian that’s just happy to be managing a team in the World Series. His focus is deep in the heart of Texas, where Game 1 against the Houston Astros is Friday night. Thomson took over after a 22-29 start under Joe Girardi. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says Thomson has provided a steady hand for the team that hadn’t won a playoff series since 2010.

