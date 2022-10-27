Southern Miss beats ULL for 10th straight time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Running back Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 87 yards and he threw for a touchdown as Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Lafayette 39-24 for its 10th straight win in the series. The Southern Miss defense intercepted Ben Wooldridge three times, including Natrone Brooks’ 52-yard pick-6 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter. Zach Wilcke was 8 of 17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Southern Miss. Jason Brownlee had three grabs for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Tiaquelin Mims added 69 receiving yards and a score. Wooldridge threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns for Louisiana-Lafayette.

