Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110.Curry pounded his chest with both hands in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to shake Tyler Herro then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100. He made a driving layup at 3:15, a 3 at 2:40 and long jumper at 2:04 to seal it — and he has scored 30 or more points in all four home games.

